ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen they say was abducted, likely in Virginia

By Jason O. Boyd
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiuTe_0dhBrVpK00

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teen they said has been abducted.

Olivia Venters, 15, was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday with her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, 15, and his mother, Rebecca Lynn Caton, 35. Officials said Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with the NC license plate TJH-9385.

Columbus Police searching for vehicle involved in Summer deadly hit and run

Felony warrants have been issued against Caton for first-degree kidnapping. The individuals were last known to be in Virginia on Sunday, officials said.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357, (252) 636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Vanceboro, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Columbus, NC
City
Olivia, NC
County
Craven County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Weather#Gold Nissan#Tjh 9385#Columbus Police
WRBL News 3

ALEA: Kidnapped Georgia teen recovered in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A teen kidnapped from Georgia has been recovered in Alabama. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 16-year-old was kidnapped from Clayton County, Ga. and recovered in Montgomery, Ala. Officials have identified the suspect responsible for kidnapping the teen as Ronald Rodas, age 41, of Louisiana. The teen’s […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika’s Court Forgiveness Program helps individuals avoid jail and fines for Failure to Appear Warrants

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s Municipal Court staff is urging individuals to start 2022 off right by taking advantage of the city’s first-ever Court Forgiveness Program allowing those with certain municipal court charges to clear their cases without concern of being arrested, paying fines, or court costs associated with a Failure to Appear Warrant. “We […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery will soon stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in which jurors will have to decide whether the slaying of the running Black man was motivated by racism. More News from WRBL The sentences […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

Fire crews on scene of structure fire on Highway 30 in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in Eufaula. According to the Eufaula Police Department, the fire is located on Highway 30, near the ALDOT Office. The fire broke out Wednesday evening. The burning structure is fully engulfed. Information about possible injuries associated with the fire is not […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of Charlotte electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy