Milpitas, CA

Milpitas Schools Return to Online Learning Amid Omicron Surge

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses for Milpitas Unified School District are...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Will Cause 17 Pittsburgh Public Schools To Move Online Wednesday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences. Due to that, two facilities are closed for the rest of the week and 17 more are closed Wednesday. Eighteen schools and two early childhood centers began this week remotely. Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school’s cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The two schools that are closed for the remainder of the week are: Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5 Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy The 17 schools that are closed Wednesday are: Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8 Pittsburgh Banksville PreK-5 Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 Pittsburgh Carrick High School Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Classical 6-8 Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 Pittsburgh Conroy Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5 Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5 Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5 Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5 Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5 Pittsburgh Pioneer Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Wednesday. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools to Move Classes Online Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The Hayward Unified School Board voted Friday to move classes online for all students next week due to the rising COVID-19 surge. “As of this morning, we had 507 student positive cases, 165 elementary classroom closures, and then 615 impacted secondary classrooms,” said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. Milpitas parents...
MILPITAS, CA
Milpitas, CA
Milpitas, CA
Milpitas, CA
wvua23.com

Some schools teaching online, requiring masks as cases surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Some Alabama school systems are returning to online learning or implementing mask restrictions to avoid classroom outbreaks. In Sylacauga, students will attend classes remotely for three days when the new semester begins on Wednesday to avoid exposure. Pike County Schools will meet in person but require masks through Jan. 28.
Chicago Public Radio

CPS returns for in-person learning amid COVID holiday surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, parents of children in K-12 schools were bracing for changes in reopening plans after the holiday break. But despite the strong presence of omicron, most kids in the Chicago area are back in the classroom today. WBEZ’s Sarah Karp breaks down what you should...
#Omicron#Online Learning#Covid
KFYR-TV

Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked. Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack. Vice President Kamala Harris reflects Thursday on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating. Updated: 1 hours...
NBC News

Some U.S. schools switch to remote learning, delay start of classes as omicron surge disrupts return from winter break

Schools across the country have been forced to adapt their plans to return from winter break this week as Covid cases continue to surge. Thousands of schools have temporarily switched to remote learning or delayed their returns. Meanwhile, in some districts that have returned to in-person learning amid staffing shortages, teachers are considering staying home.
NewsBreak
edsource.org

Milpitas Unified closes campus, returns to virtual learning

Staffing shortages caused by Covid infections and quarantines are forcing Milpitas Unified School District to temporarily return to online learning Monday. The district’s school board voted to close campuses until mid-January at a board meeting Thursday night, according to the Mercury News. A letter to the school community from...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Attendance Low As Bay Area School Districts Scramble To Keep Classes Open

MILPITAS (KPIX) – Schools across the Bay Area were scrambling to keep classrooms open on Monday, with different districts handling the COVID-19 surge in different ways. Despite their efforts, many students still opted to stay home. Though the Milpitas Unified School District was forced to cancal a planned 10-day quarantine school officials hoped would slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the overwhelming majority of students chose to remain at home and work online. “The most that I’ve had in any of my classes was just two. It was me and another kid,” says Aaron Hernandez, a junior at Milpitas High School....
MILPITAS, CA
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Surge: Oakland Charter School Closes For Week Because Of Teacher Shortage

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at the Oakland School for the Arts announced Tuesday they were cancelling classes for the remainder of the week because a shortage of teachers caused by positive COVID cases and quarantines in the wake of exposure to the virus. Principal Mike Oz posted a letter to students and parents apologizing for the charter school’s emergency closure, but said he had no choice given the growing number of cases during the omicron surge. “Due to a staff shortage as a result of quarantines due to exposure to, or infection with, COVID-19, we regret to inform you that we...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Los Rios Colleges Move To Online Instruction Through End Of January As Omicron Surge Continues

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Los Rios Community College District (LRCCD) on Monday announced a move to temporary online instruction through the end of January due to the surging COVID-19 omicron variant. The district said it expects to have significantly expanded capacity for testing by January 31. “While we are fortunate to know that our employees and students are vaccinated, the sheer volume of cases has led to concerns about serious breakthrough cases, rising hospitalization rates in our region, and the operational impacts of large-scale staff and student absences,” the district said in a news release. LRCCD said some classes that require in-person instruction will...
SACRAMENTO, CA

