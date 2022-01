If you want to see the latest photo for The Blacklist season 9 episode 7, we’ve got it here — and it definitely features Donald Ressler in a bizarre state. What is going on here? It seems like he’s discovered by a kid rolling around on the floor, and there are a few different explanations for what is going on here. It’s possible, for example, that he was sleeping there for whatever reason. Or, judging from the way he is grasping his midsection, it’s also possible that he is injured and in pain. We want to think that this kid will help him, but who knows for sure that they will? Kids aren’t always one to do the right thing, especially when it involves a strange man with a scraggly beard.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO