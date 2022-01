CLEVELAND, Ohio - After sunshine on Wednesday, Northeast Ohio could see some more snow on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s tomorrow along with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow chanced increase later in the day with less than an inch expected in most places. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s. Snow shower chances will continue through Friday morning with the potential for gusty conditions to develop.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO