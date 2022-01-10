Canadiens still have no timetable for Carey Price's return

Carey Price has yet to play this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is expected to soon meet with the surgeon who performed his knee surgery over the summer to determine the next step in his rehab, notes Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. The veteran, who has yet to play this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, had resumed on-ice drills until about three weeks ago. There remains no timetable for his return for now, but that should change soon following that meeting.

Meanwhile, wingers Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman, Joel Armia and center Christian Dvorak have all been classified as day-to-day as they work their way back from respective injuries. Anderson, in particular, appears to be ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to be out until early February. With Montreal having 15 players currently in COVID protocol, any returns would be a boost as they get set to resume their season on Wednesday in Boston.

Elsewhere in the East: