ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens still have no timetable for Carey Price's return

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4vTC_0dhBq3PG00
Carey Price has yet to play this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is expected to soon meet with the surgeon who performed his knee surgery over the summer to determine the next step in his rehab, notes Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. The veteran, who has yet to play this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, had resumed on-ice drills until about three weeks ago. There remains no timetable for his return for now, but that should change soon following that meeting.

Meanwhile, wingers Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman, Joel Armia and center Christian Dvorak have all been classified as day-to-day as they work their way back from respective injuries. Anderson, in particular, appears to be ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to be out until early February. With Montreal having 15 players currently in COVID protocol, any returns would be a boost as they get set to resume their season on Wednesday in Boston.

Elsewhere in the East:

  • The Rangers announced (Twitter link) that head coach Gerard Gallant has been placed in COVID protocol. Assistant coach Kris Knoblauch will take over as New York’s acting bench boss. It’s the second year in a row that Knoblauch has filled in for this reason as he also was thrust into that role in 2020-21 when he filled in for David Quinn for six games with the Rangers winning four of those contests. Gallant shouldn’t be out that long as he could return after as little as five days.
  • With the OHL trade deadline now just a day away, another NHL-drafted player is on the move as Lightning prospect Declan McDonnell has been moved to the Barrie Colts. The 19-year-old was the final pick of the 2020 draft (217th overall) but has collected 24 points in 28 games this season. Tampa Bay has until June 1to sign McDonnell or it will lose his rights.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks activate Marc-Andre Fleury from COVID protocol

A smiling face is back on the Chicago Blackhawks’ active roster, as the team activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this morning, per a team tweet. Fleury’s return is a byproduct of the new, shortened COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Fleury was placed in the protocol on...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks place forward Elias Pettersson in COVID protocol

The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday night that forward Elias Pettersson entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, marking yet another star player who was placed on the list on Wednesday. Pettersson is the fifth Canuck and fifth Vancouver forward to be on the COVID list at the moment. He joins Brock...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov enter COVID protocol

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that captain Claude Giroux, defenseman Ivan Provorov, and a staff member were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Giroux and Provorov make it five Flyers currently in COVID protocol. Forwards Derick Brassard and Jackson Cates as well as defenseman Nick Seeler are on the list at the moment.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Kris Knoblauch
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadiens#Rangers#Covid#Ohl#Lightning#The Barrie Colts#Mcdonnell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning hope to have Nikita Kucherov back by mid-January

After Sunday’s shutout loss at the hands of the New York Rangers, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that injured forward Nikita Kucherov “is getting close” to returning, and the Lightning hope to have him back by the middle of the month. He was originally expected to miss two months after sustaining a lower-body injury after just three games this year, but that’s now turned into three months. He was averaging nearly 21 minutes a game and had four points in those three games, not missing a beat despite playing so little hockey over the past two years.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin enters COVID protocol

Shortly ahead of their matinee game Sunday against Tampa Bay, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Mike Kelly, according to the team. In a corresponding move, the team recalled forward Morgan Barron from the taxi squad to have an extra forward on the active roster.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche activate defenseman Ryan Murray from long-term injured reserve

According to CapFriendly, the Colorado Avalanche activated defenseman Ryan Murray from long-term injured reserve ton Wednesday, moving him to the active roster. Murray has been out of the Avalanche lineup since November 27, when he was sidelined with a lower-body injury. In 17 games this season prior to the injury, he had four assists, averaging 14:52 per game.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils issue injury updates on Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Hischier, others

After the New Jersey Devils completed their morning skate Tuesday, the team had quite a few injury updates to share. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday to repair a broken jaw suffered on January 2, and he’s been moved to injured reserve. Goalie Jonathan Bernier had hip surgery Monday and is out for the remainder of the season. Team captain Nico Hischier is out for Tuesday’s game against Boston with a lower-body injury, and forwards Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues place forward James Neal on waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed forward James Neal on waivers today, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Neal did have an impressive training camp with the Blues which led to a one-year, league-minimum contract, but he hasn’t retained that same magic in the regular season. The embattled former 40-goal scorer has just two goals and two assists through 17 games this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Minnesota Wild place Victor Rask, Zane McIntyre on waivers

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Minnesota Wild placed forward Victor Rask and goalie Zane McIntyre on waivers Tuesday. While McIntyre wasn’t in the Wild organization prior to Tuesday, the waiver placement means that he signed an NHL contract with the Wild Tuesday. He was previously with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on an AHL contract, appearing in three games and posting a .904 save percentage to go with a 2-1-0 record.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

825
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy