Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr sets franchise single-season passing record

By Brad Weiss
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Carr has plenty of records when it comes to the history of the Raiders, and in the biggest game of his career, he set another one. Going into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed a big game from franchise quarterback Derek Carr....

