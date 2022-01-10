ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Heroic firefighters ran out of oxygen battling deadly Bronx blaze

By Kenneth Garger
 3 days ago

Some of the heroic FDNY firefighters who battled Sunday’s horrific Bronx blaze that left at least 19 people dead powered through the inferno despite running out of oxygen.

“Their oxygen tanks were empty, and they still pushed through the smoke,” Mayor Eric Adams said at an early evening press conference.

“You can’t do this if you don’t feel attached to the city and this community,” he said of the work done by the smoke eaters.

About 200 of New York’s Bravest responded to the five-alarm fire that engulfed a 19-story apartment building in the Tremont section of the borough.

At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed in what is New York City’s deadliest fire in over 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IXvg_0dhBomUU00
Some of the firefighters lost oxygen in the burning 19 story apartment building.

But stories have emerged of hairy rescues pulled off by New York’s bravest that helped keep the death toll from rising even higher.

One of residents who credits firefighters with saving his life is Joseph Brannigan, who lives on the fifth floor of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtgfS_0dhBomUU00
A malfunctioning space heater is the blame for the blazing Bronx fire.

Brannigan, a 61-year-old terminal cancer patient, was trying to escape the building with his nephew before the two got separated when he collapsed in the smoke-filled hallway.

“Next thing I know, the firemen are dragging me into my apartment,” Brannigan recalled to The Post. “The firemen smashed all the windows and put oxygen on me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nnoD_0dhBomUU00
A firefighter rescues a baby from the fatal fire in the Bronx.

Harrowing images from the scene also show a firefighter cradling a baby rescued from the fire and a woman sitting on the ground being helped by paramedics with soot on her face.

Sunday’s fire was blamed on a malfunctioning space heater and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the raging blaze spread because an apartment door was left open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKB9A_0dhBomUU00
Firefighters rescued a young girl from the burning building, taking her to safety.

“This smoke extended the entire height of the building, completely unusual,” Nigro said. “Members found victims on every floor in stairwells.”

Nigro called the fire “unprecedented in our city.”

