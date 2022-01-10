Truck catches fire on I-79 near Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — On Sunday evening, a truck travelling on I-79 North caught fire. Crews responded to the call at around 6:44 P.M. for the fire located at mile marker 110 on the interstate.

While authorities were on the scene, both northbound lanes on I-79 were temporarily closed. Crews from the Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments were on the scene.

According to an authority on the scene, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained unknown.

