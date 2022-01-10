ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA family reacts to Klay Thompson's return vs. Cavaliers

By From Social Media Reports
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlay Thompson returned to the floor on Sunday against the Cavaliers for the first time in 941 days. One of the most beloved players in the league, the NBA family couldn’t wait to see the Warriors star back on the court and took to social media to share their excitement during...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Rick Barry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Channing Frye
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
CBS San Francisco

‘Gosh It Was Fun’; Warriors Star Klay Thompson Returns After 941 Days On The Sidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco’s Chase Center hours before Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury. They erupted in cheers as he walked out of the tunnel, roared with every warmup shot and were in near frenzy when he was introduced. “Those are very special moments I’ll never forget,” Thompson said after the game. “I’ll never forget this night. I’ll never forget the reception the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nba All Stars#Chase Center#Money23green#Spidadmitchell
SFGate

Klay Thompson's Warriors return was mass catharsis masquerading as a basketball game

Klay Thompson sits expressionless in the dim light of the Chase Center as Golden State’s starting lineup is bellowed out by hype man Franco Finn. The crowd is exultant, on the brink, ready to erupt like a righteous powder keg and lay waste to decibel records. Thompson watches as old friend Draymond Green is introduced, followed by Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
beincrypto.com

NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson Accept Salary in BTC

NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a part of their salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans. The Golden State Warriors duo will receive their salary in bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Cash App. They join a growing list of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy