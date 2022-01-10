ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Zimmer doesn’t want to talk about his future

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s widely believed that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer won’t be back in 2022, after eight years with the team. He didn’t want to delve into the possibility after Sunday’s...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Pioneer Press

John Shipley: The Kirk Cousins Experience is over for Vikings

A few hours after firing player personnel chief Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf mostly talked around what kind of replacements he and brother Zygi are looking for. Wilf did, however, spread a few tea leaves about the team’s quarterback while talking to reporters on...
NFL
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Hours after being fired by the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer issued a statement to the public expressing his thanks to fans and several people in the organziation after eight seasons as its head coach. "I want to thank you for your support over these eight years," Zimmer began. "...I have...
NFL
KTVZ

Dolphins, Vikings, Bears part ways with coaches following disappointing seasons

As is now tradition, the end of the NFL regular season spells the end of the road for some coaches’ or executives’ with their now former clubs. The Denver Broncos were the first team to make a change as, after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the team parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Rick Spielman’s Best And Worst Draft Picks As Vikings GM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good or bad, Rick Spielman made plenty of impactful draft picks as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. He drafted future Hall of Famers, first-round busts and late-round gems. He became notorious for dealing on draft day, moving up into the first round in multiple years and stockpiling day three picks. From 2012-2021, when Spielman officially held the title of general manger, only the Browns made more first-round picks than the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Twitter reacts to Vikings decision to clean house, fire Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings opted to fire both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, sending shockwaves around the NFL. Zimmer, for one, seemed to expect this news heading into the final weeks of the season. After failing to make the playoffs yet again, a change was necessary at the top. General manager Rick Spielman, however, was evidently shocked he was fired. Spielman helped put together this talented Vikings team, although the group has yet to fully gel.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 players who are as good as gone after Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman firing

The Minnesota Vikings cleaned house on ‘Black Monday’, a day in which coaches and front office executives are unceremoniously shown the door. The Vikings failed to reach their ultimate goal, and these are the consequences. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman were fired as a result of the Vikings missing the playoffs.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer’s Best And Worst Games As Vikings Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is on, but it’s worth taking time to reflect on the tenure of the last one. Mike Zimmer failed to get the Vikings to the promised land, but along the way, he won his fair share of games and delivered plenty of memorable moments. Here are the best and worst games of Zimmer’s stint with the Vikings, starting with the lows. Each list is presented chronologically. Zimmer’s Worst Games Dec. 18, 2016: Colts 34, Vikings 6 (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) This is a candidate for the worst loss of Zimmer’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Eric Kendricks’ revealing comments on Vikings’ locker room after Mike Zimmer firing

The Minnesota Vikings made the decision to part ways with head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday. The Vikings’ 2021 season was a letdown, with Minnesota missing out on the playoffs after finishing 8-9. While the team will begin searching for a new head coach, players are still adjusting to the change set to take place, and one player in particular is looking forward to a shift in culture. Linebacker Eric Kendricks didn’t hold back when discussing Zimmer’s departure, leaving some eye-opening comments via TheVikingsWire.
NFL

