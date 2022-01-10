ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Available Against Grizzlies Sunday Night

Cover picture for the articleThe abdominal injury that has kept LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report won’t keep him out against the Memphis Grizzlies. King James was listed as available for the Sunday night contest,...

Lebron James
