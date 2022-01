Thanks to two wins last week the Roadrunners remain one of eight unbeaten 3A boys’ teams heading into this week. Holbrook enters this week 5-0 in regular season games thanks to wins over Round Valley and ALA Gilbert North last week. On Thursday night the Birds were in Springerville where they held a 10-point lead over the Elks at the end of the first. Quentin Thomas was on fire early, scoring 14 points in the first period alone. In the second, Holbrook slowed on the offensive end until a late three-pointer from Kodiak Daw sent the teams to the break with Holbrook on top 28-19.

HOLBROOK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO