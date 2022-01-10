ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Two injured after a vehicle went off a cliff near Lompoc

By Claudia Buccio
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfzrT_0dhBlv5A00

At least two people were injured after a vehicle fell off a 75-foot cliff near Lompoc.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at 4:37 P.M. at the 2000 block of Sweeney Road near Highway 246.

Santa Barbara County Fire extricated two people from the vehicle and airlifted them to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Fire authorities said one patient suffered major injuries and the other critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Lompoc, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Cottage Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy