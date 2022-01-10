Two injured after a vehicle went off a cliff near Lompoc

At least two people were injured after a vehicle fell off a 75-foot cliff near Lompoc.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at 4:37 P.M. at the 2000 block of Sweeney Road near Highway 246.

Santa Barbara County Fire extricated two people from the vehicle and airlifted them to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Fire authorities said one patient suffered major injuries and the other critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.