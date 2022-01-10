New York City grants non-citizen voting rights in local races

Unless the courts step in, New York City will become the first major U.S. city where residents who aren’t American citizens will be able to vote in its local elections.

The City Council approved the new local law in December; it will take effect next year. A time limit for Mayor Eric Adams to veto the measure expired Saturday night at midnight; he said shortly before the deadline that he would not do so .

In our region, Montpelier and Winooski recently granted voting rights in their local elections to non-citizen residents. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the charter changes for both cities, but lawmakers overrode both vetoes last year.

Federal law bars non-citizens from voting for state-level and federal elected offices.

