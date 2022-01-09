ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers guard Danny Green praises Warriors star Klay Thompson for return

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4uOe_0dhBlP2200
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

After being away from the game for 941 days, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made his return to the basketball court on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After being away from the game for two years due to serious injuries, Thompson finally has made his return.

The last time Thompson played in a game was on June 13, 2019 against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA finals which caused him to miss the 2019-20 season. It was that night that he tore his ACL and then he tore his right Achilles in November of 2020 which caused him to miss all of the 2020-21 season and the first few months of the 2021-22 season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green was on the court with Thompson the night Thompson tore his ACL. Then with the Raptors, Green was a part of that Toronto team that went on to win the title so now that Thompson is back, Green expressed his happiness and praise for him on his podcast “Inside the Green Room”.

Green said:

It’s not just fans, players. We’re all excited too. I mean, as much as I competed and hated playing against him, because he lit us up so many times, but the league is not the same without him. That team’s is not same without him, and just to be able to play at that level, but to see him as a player, as a human, to be able to come back to what he loves and his profession and to be healthy, I think everybody’s excited for him. Not just the fans, but the players in this league as well.

Now with the Sixers, Green obviously still has a lot of respect for Thompson, and rightfully so. It is great for the league that Thompson is back out on the floor as an NBA champion and one of the best shooters the league has ever seen.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
firstsportz.com

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr spills beans on last-minute Draymond Green injury in Klay Thompson’s return at Staples Center

Klay Thompson’s return might not have gone as it was expected by the Warriors and their fans, but it had everything which Golden State Warriors hoped for themselves. The Warriors guard scored 17 points which included some three-pointers and a massive dunk which made the crowd stand and applaud him for his game. The dunk erased the doubts regarding his athleticism from the minds of people.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Golden State Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors#Acl#Sixers Wire
SFGate

Klay Thompson's Warriors return was mass catharsis masquerading as a basketball game

Klay Thompson sits expressionless in the dim light of the Chase Center as Golden State’s starting lineup is bellowed out by hype man Franco Finn. The crowd is exultant, on the brink, ready to erupt like a righteous powder keg and lay waste to decibel records. Thompson watches as old friend Draymond Green is introduced, followed by Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and Stephen Curry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Draymond's selfless act shows how much Klay's return meant

SAN FRANCISCO -- The gang finally was supposed to be back on the court together Sunday night at Chase Center. That lasted all of seven seconds. Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors didn't just mean the best team in the NBA was getting back a five-time All-Star and one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen. It meant the return of the Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson, a trio that changed franchise history and how basketball could be played.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Second Coming of Stephen Curry

The calm that hovers over the streets around the Chase Center in San Francisco late on a night when no basketball is being played is intoxicating. That is, until you walk inside. That same calm gives way to an eeriness—the space is cavernous and labyrinthian, hallways collapsing into hallways. A corner light flickers in a series of hiccups. Music echoes from some undetermined distance. Following the sounds, I'm led to a kind of makeshift subterranean gym. Laughter rises from a group of handlers, circled around Stephen Curry, who's dressed as if he's just finished a workout. At his feet rest two 30-pound barbells branded with the Golden State Warriors logo. A Warriors towel rests on his head. Drake's Certified Lover Boy ricochets off the walls.
NBA
beincrypto.com

NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson Accept Salary in BTC

NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will take a part of their salary in bitcoin and donate $1 million in BTC each to fans. The Golden State Warriors duo will receive their salary in bitcoin as part of an arrangement with Cash App. They join a growing list of...
NBA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Warriors’ Draymond Green (mostly) forced out of Klay Thompson’s return with calf injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green’s name never appeared on the Warriors injury report. He was introduced in the starting lineup and took the court alongside Klay Thompson. Then, he casually jogged up to Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland and laid both his hands on him, drawing a whistle, and headed to the bench, never to return.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy