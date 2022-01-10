ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget: Entertainers pay tribute to the late actor, comedian

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away Sunday at 65, leaving the entertainment world in shock. According to the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Saget unresponsive in a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene, finding no signs of drug use or foul play in...

www.fox6now.com

extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
