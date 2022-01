TUSCALOOSA — With a victory up for grabs against their biggest rival Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers buckled down and found a way to finish late. No. 4 Auburn withstood a late rally by No. 24 Alabama by hitting key free throws in the closing minutes to preserve an 81-77 victory. The win featured excellent performances from Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. as well as Allen Flanigan, who closed strong to hold off the Crimson Tide.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO