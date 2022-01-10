Dozens Of Baltimore City Schools Making Temporary Transition To Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, some Baltimore City Schools have decided to temporarily transition to virtual learning.

This decision was made based on having enough staff to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on the date listed below.

Schools that will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10 Arlington Elementary School Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School Baltimore International Academy East Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only) Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School Barclay Elementary/Middle School Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School Calvin Rodwell Elementary School Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary City Neighbors Hamilton #346 Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis Bay Elementary School Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School Dunbar High School Edgewood Elementary School Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School Frederick Elementary School Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School Gwynns Falls Elementary School Hamilton Elementary/Middle School Hampstead Hill Academy Hartford Heights Elementary School Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215 Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237 Independence School Local High School James McHenry Elementary/Middle School John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School Lakeland Elementary/Middle School (2K and 1pK only) Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School Liberty Elementary School Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School Mary E. Rodman Elementary School Matthew A. Henson Elementary School Medfield Heights Elementary School Moravia Park Elementary School Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School National Academy Foundation New Song Academy Patterson Park Public Charter School Pimlico Elementary/Middle School Rosemont Elementary/Middle School Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School Southwest Baltimore Charter School (7th and 8th grade only) Stadium School (7th and 8th grade) The Belair-Edison School The Empowerment Academy The Green School of Baltimore The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary The Mount Washington School ( Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School Wildwood Elementary/Middle School William Paca Elementary School Wolfe Street Academy Yorkwood Elementary School



The following schools will be virtual due to facility challenges

Renaissance Academy High School

Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts

The list will be continually updated, click here for updates.