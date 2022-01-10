ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinthian Baptist Church hoping to close COVID testing gap

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
As the threat of the omicron variant continues so does the demand for COVID-19 testing.

Corinthian Baptist Church is hoping to help bridge the testing gap and stop the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the church opened its doors today to offer free rapid COVID tests to the community.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz says he wants to be part of the solution to get Nashville back to normal.

"Let's test the people in our community so that we can mitigate this terrible plague that has our community shut down," Fuzz said.

Amanda Crawley, the organizer leading the testing efforts, says she's working to see this kind of outreach at churches throughout Nashville.

"We need it on every parts of town because standing in a line people are not going to want to sit in the line and a drive through or whatever," Crawley said.

Rev. Fuzz also encourages people to get vaccinated and says he's working to offer vaccines at the church in the near future.

Testing is available Monday, Jan. 10 to Thursday, Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Corinthian Baptist Church is located at 819 33rd Ave. N.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

