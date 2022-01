The stars of SBS’s upcoming drama “Through the Darkness” can’t seem to say enough good things about one another!. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is a new drama based on the story of South Korea’s first criminal profiler. Kim Nam Gil will star as Song Ha Young, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Criminal Behavior Analysis team, while Jin Sun Kyu will star as his friend and colleague Guk Young Soo, who originally brought him onto the team. Kim So Jin will play Yoon Tae Goo, the team leader of the Mobile Investigation Unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, whose sharp instincts have made her a legend among the police.

