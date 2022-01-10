ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US agrees to restrict troops to base after Japan outbreaks

By ISABEL REYNOLDS
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The U.S. agreed to limit military personnel’s movements off base in Japan, after regional governors blamed American troops for helping to introduce the omicron variant of COVID. For two weeks starting Monday, U.S. Forces Japan personnel will only be allowed outside military facilities for activities deemed essential, the...

www.miamiherald.com

Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
realcleardefense.com

Russians Inspected U.S. Army Facilities in Germany

Russian government representatives toured U.S. Army training areas in Bavaria last week for an internationally guaranteed inspection, shortly after Ukrainian troops wrapped up a training exercise there with American troops. U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Thursday that it had hosted the Russian inspection team at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria...
Navy Times

Second drone strike in two days attempted on U.S.-led coalition in Iraq: report

A second attack against U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq involving two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives was foiled Tuesday, according to Reuters. An unnamed coalition official told Reuters that the drones were shot down by air defenses as they approached Ain al-Asad Airbase, located in western Al-Anbar province. Another attempted strike on Monday was made at a coalition base housing U.S. troops near Baghdad International Airport. That was also foiled by air defenses.
The Independent

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea after Kim Jong-un vows to boost military

North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said – the first such launch in roughly two months.The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week. South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details. The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry also did not disclose details.Japan’s coast guard, which first reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile but did...
Washington Times

What does America stand to gain by surrounding Russia with missiles?

In the wake of the Dec. 31 phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin, two very different perceptions of reality were brought into conflict which we can only pray will be resolved in the coming days and weeks of meetings between both sides. Where one side sees itself committed to...
NBC News

Possible relics of lost WWII U.S. bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week was carried...
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops under rocket attacks at bases in Iraq, Syria

A series of rocket attacks targeted multiple military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, announced eight rounds of indirect fire weapons were launched at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small U.S. and Coalition advisory presence in northeast Syria.
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
