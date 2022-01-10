ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs breaks leg, dislocates ankle

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs faces a long recovery but is expected to be ready for next season after breaking his right leg and dislocating his right ankle Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 28-year-old Diggs sustained the injury in the fourth quarter while making a tackle.

Diggs and several teammates were visibly upset after the play. The team’s medical staff attended to him and stabilized his leg before carting him off the field.

This season, Diggs led the Seahawks with five interceptions in 17 games. He has 19 career interceptions in 103 contests, including 38 with Seattle and 65 with the Detroit Lions.

Diggs is set to become a free agent during the offseason.

–Field Level Media

