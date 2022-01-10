ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

By William Earl
Bob Saget , who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “ Full House ” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend.

Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984

Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club.

Funny ‘Full House’ moments

Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits, as his neat-freak character Danny Tanner was constantly running around with Windex and a heartwarming clip. But the show was a true ensemble, and he was amazing at bouncing off all of his co-stars.

Great ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ jokes

Saget’s squeaky-clean persona and wacky voices were the perfect foil for normal Americans who submitted home videos of groin shots and catastrophic falls.

Saget’s ‘Aristocrats’ joke

Often described as a metaphorical handshake between old-school comedians, there are countless versions of this vaudeville joke. Saget had one of the crudest, which was featured in the 2005 documentary “ The Aristocrats .”

Iconic ‘Half Baked’ cameo

Saget delivered one of the most quotable scenes from ’90s comedies with this jaw-dropping cameo.

‘Dad’s Dirty Jokes’ bit from his stand-up

A sample of Saget’s stand-up, from his 2013 special “That’s What I’m Talking About.”

X-Rated ‘Full House’ Memories on ‘Conan’

Saget delighted in ruining childhoods with late night interviews talking about the filthy jokes and pranks the adults played on the set of the squeaky-clean sitcom.

‘Hot Ones’ interview

One of Saget’s best interviews ever was on the chicken wing-based YouTube show, where his mouth was on fire and he got real about his career and craft.

Sean Clean
3d ago

I'm still so shocked and sad!!! Funny as sh!*#, his stand up, is very funny and real! Mr. Bob Saget will be missed, here!!!🥺😭

