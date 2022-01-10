ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots’ playoff chances

By Andy Hart
 3 days ago

We said it at times earlier this season and we’ll say it again: the Patriots are what their record says they are.

Thanks to Sunday’s at times ugly 33-24 loss to the Dolphins in Miami, New England finished the historic 17-game regular season with a 10-7 record.

That earns them spot in Super Wild Card Weekend as the NFL now calls it, a road playoff team thanks to the Bills winning the AFC East for the second straight post-Tom Brady year.

Over the course of a full NFL season, winning three more games than it did a year ago when it missed the postseason fun, Bill Belichick’s squad has indeed earned itself a chance to extend its season.

But how well suited it is for that extra action, well that has to be very much in question these days. Because New England’s late-season record and performances, well they do little to breed confidence heading into next weekend.

Mac Jones called his performance – including a pick-6 on his first throw of the day and a later fumbled snap – in the latest loss “super embarrassing.”

“Too many mistakes, way too many,” Belichick said.

Other than an outlier blowout win over the overmatched, COVID-riddled Jaguars, that’s really the way the Patriots have played more often than not of late. There is no positive momentum. No confidence built on winning execution. None of that.

The Patriots lost three of their last four games down the stretch, falling to the Colts, Bills and Dolphins, to kick away any shot at winning the division or even optimistically competing for the No. 1 seed in the conference that brings the ever-important bye week.

Worse even than the late season losses, was the way those losses came about.

Slow starts. Turnovers. The defense failing to get the stops it needed at really any critical point. And, maybe most shocking, seemingly endless critical mistakes on special teams from blocked punts to mental lapse penalties.

Devin McCourty describes it all, including the start in Miami that was a 17-0 deficit early in the second quarter, in pretty simple terms.

“Bad football,” McCourty said. “Bad complementary football.”

He’s not wrong. And if that kind of bad football was enough to lose three games late in the regular season, including two to teams that didn’t end up making the postseason cut, then it certainly won’t be good enough moving forward. Everyone in New England has their eyes wide open to that fact. No heads in the sand here. No whistling past this December and January graveyard.

“We have another performance like this, that’s it,” McCourty said ominously.

Playing its best football late in the season was once a hallmark of Belichick’s teams. But not this year, not even close. And not recently. New England has lost three games after Dec. 1 in each of the last three seasons, and three of its final four contests in consecutive years.

Rather than cruising toward the playoffs, New England is stumbling. And seeing left tackle Isaiah Wynn limp off with an ankle injury in Miami and key rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore get carted off with a leg injury late certainly won’t make things any easier.

“You are what you are,” McCourty said. “Obviously you want to be playing your best football and we haven’t. We gotta turn the page and have a good week of practice and rely on that because we don’t have the three or four weeks in a row of good football to rely on, it hasn’t been our best. But I think if we sit there and say like, ‘hey, we got no shot because it hasn’t been our best’ then we might as well not show up next week. We just have put our heads down, get to work and go out there and play our best football. We know each Sunday is a different opportunity, kind of any given Sunday.”

Again, he’s not wrong. A Patriots team that was once the No. 1 seed, once seen by some as the leading AFC Super Bowl contender is now left searching for answers after losing three of its last four, left expressing a sort of “any given Sunday” hopeful mantra.

But it’s true. This is still a Patriots team that won seven in a row during the meat of the season. That beat the Bills in Buffalo.
The Chargers in L.A. That went toe to toe with the Cowboys and the Bucs.

All is not lost, even if it feels that way after another lackluster, mistake-filled loss in Miami.

Do the Patriots feel like a team to beat heading into the postseason or a beaten team? Certainly more like the latter if we’re being honest. But there is still a playoff game to be played and a chance to be had.

“It’s not over,” Brandon Bolden declared. “There is no reason to lay down and take anything, we’ve got a lot to fight for. Going into next week, take it like it could be the last one, but I’m going to fight like hell to have more.”

