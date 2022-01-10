ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Local DEA head retires after more than 26 years of service

By Tracy Carloss
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division, which includes Cleveland, has retired.

“I’ve been with DEA for 26 and a half years, it’s been an awesome career, “said Keith Martin, retired DEA Special Agent in Charge.

Martin has been at the helm of the local DEA division for almost three years. Last year, was a record year for fentanyl and methamphetamine seizures in the division.

It’s a career that has taken Martin all over the world.

“I’ve spent time in Chicago, South America, Detroit, Central America, and here in Ohio. It’s been an absolute blessing and I’m very lucky,” said Martin.

Martin said there have been a lot of good moments during his career.

But, the one that stands out the most is horrible and one he will never forget, the murder of DEA Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio.

The Dayton Police Detective was part of the DEA Task Force, he was serving a search warrant.

"He was murdered in November 2019 by drug dealers in Dayton, Ohio that were dealing fentanyl and cocaine," said Martin. "That is the moment that sticks with me the most."

Martin will now work in the private sector and continue to call Ohio home.

"I'm very excited about that. It's a new opportunity with different challenges," said Martin.

His replacement has not yet been named.

