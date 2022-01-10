ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police seek car believed to be connected to Pine Lawn shooting

By Kmov staff
KMOV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE LAWN (KMOV.com) -- The North County Police Cooperative is looking for a...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

Woman dead after shooting at Walgreens, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreens in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Click10.com

Police: Man shoots girlfriend, her son before turning gun on himself

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one woman dead in Hialeah Gardens. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 9800 block of West Okeechobee Road. According to police, Hialeah Gardens police officers arrived at the scene...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
WDVM 25

Man arrested after shooting one in eye and killing another

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have arrested Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20-years-old, of Alexandria, after two separate shooting incidents, leaving one dead and another injured. Officials said at around 6:22 p.m., FCPD found 18-year-old Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital, […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
abc57.com

One person charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- One person has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Anika Henderson, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Alexis Willocks, 19, of South Bend, has been formally charged with murder following the November 8 shooting near Randolph Park in South Bend. At...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side. At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting. Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pregnant Mother Is Shot, Killed In Parked Car In Englewood; Search On For Suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening, and police continued to search for a night later. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car. The woman, identified as Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy