Police seek car believed to be connected to Pine Lawn shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a parked car in Englewood Wednesday evening, and police continued to search for a night later.
Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot while sitting in a parked car.
The woman, identified as Derricka Patrick, 29, was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She has been identified as Derricka Patrick,...
