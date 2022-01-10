ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Terrence Ross: Goes off for 32 in defeat

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ross recorded 32 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in...

www.cbssports.com

basketballnews.com

Magic reportedly shopping Gary Harris, Terrence Ross in trade talks

Competing executives say Orlando is shopping Gary Harris and Terrence Ross, but several are curious what the Magic do with Mo Bamba. ANALYSIS: Harris and Ross have both been productive veterans for the Magic, who are still in the midst of re-tooling with young prospects. Harris is averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting a solid 37.2% from three. Ross, meanwhile, is averaging 12.8 points per game but shooting a career-low 30.6% on three-pointers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Terrence Ross leads list of priority Week 13 targets

There aren't a ton of premium waiver wire targets that are up for grabs in more than half of fantasy leagues ahead of Week 13. Fantasy managers have swarmed to acquire highly sought-after players like Anfernee Simons, Omer Yurtseven, Malik Monk, and Nick Claxton. While those three players have rostership above 60 percent in CBS leagues, there are others who can provide immediate assistance.
NBA
Person
Terrence Ross
Paradise Post

NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA
#Wizards#Magic#Fg
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

WHY A SIMMONS TRADE WILL MAKE THE SIXERS A TITLE CONTENDER!

The Sixers are on Cloud 9 with a six-game winning streak that looks like a lock to reach 7 tonight in Houston against the 11-30 Rockets. Philly has navigated the COVID and injury shoals to get to 21-16, and Joel Embiid is playing even better than last season, when he finished second in the MVP race to Giannis.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA

