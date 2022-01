The Liberty Lady Eagles are currently looking at a 6-5 season record and are 0-1 in the SCA. Head Coach Eli Ernst had this to say about the season so far, “We were off to a great start early and have struggled to play with the same energy we were earlier in the year. We have identified our struggles and are working on them daily. We aren’t proud of our current position. However, we recognize that we control what is in front of us and I like our response over the past week to these opportunities.”

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO