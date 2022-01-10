ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals hitting the road after 38-30 loss to Seattle

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will play their first playoff...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Glendale#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Afc
Yakima Herald Republic

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Cardinals

Jan. 10—GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn't the end to the season the Seahawks wanted. But the ending itself was what they needed, rousing wins over Detroit and Arizona by a combined 89-59 and scoring on all but three of 22 drives, games that seemed to indicate that maybe Seattle really hadn't been that far off all along and could, maybe, blame most of it on Russell Wilson's injury.
NFL
hawaiitelegraph.com

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 38-30 Win Over The Cardinals

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from Week 18 vs. Arizona. Seahawks Communications. Head Coach Pete Carroll Quarterback Russell Wilson Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett Running Back Rashaad Penny Linebacker Jordyn Brooks Defensive End Carlos Dunlap II. Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. Re-live every Seahawks game this season with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 38-30 Upset vs. Cardinals

Capping off a challenging campaign in the winner's circle, the Seahawks took the fight to the Cardinals on the road and held off several rallies by their division rivals to secure a 38-30 victory in their season finale. Eclipsing 30 points for the fourth time in six games and coming...
NFL
97 Rock

Seahawks win 38-30 to Spoil Cardinals Shot at NFC West Title

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Seattle Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday. It was a back-and-forth game that was supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. The Cardinals were still in the running for a the NFC West title with a win on Sunday and the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime. In the end, the scoreboard’s results were moot. The Cardinals couldn’t take care of business against the Seahawks and will settle for the No. 5 seed in the bracket.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against 49ers

The Cowboys host the 49ers in an intriguing Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will perform. Long-time NFL fans understand the historical significance of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. However, the two sides haven’t met in the postseason since 1994. This edition of the NFC rivalry will look much different than I did over 20 years ago.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy