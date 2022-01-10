More flights were canceled Sunday at Reid International airport
LAS VEGAS (KLAS )– Dozens of flights arriving or departing from Harry Reid International Airport were canceled on Sunday.
According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, at least 71 cancellations and at least 129 delays to flights in and out of Las Vegas.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 3,592 flights worldwide have been canceled 1,324 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.Southwest Airlines flight cancellations woes continue
At least thirty flights at Reid International Airport were listed as canceled for Monday, according to FlightAware.
