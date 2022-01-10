ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Killian Tillie coming off Grizzlies' bench on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Killian Tillie
firstsportz.com

“It was just a spectacular play. Salute!”- LeBron James praises JA Morant for his Chase-down block in Lakers vs Grizzlies

The first quarter wasn’t even over and Ja Morant already gave the whole Los Angeles crowd the biggest highlight of Lakers vs Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies ended their two-game road trip to West Coast on Sunday after they took on the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Grizzlies have surprised the entire league with their stellar performance on court this season. They are currently 27-14 in the league and 4th in the Western Conference just following up some of the biggest teams this season.
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Is Focused On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a rough start this NBA season. While they’ve managed to turn things around to some degree, they are still hovering around .500. People have been quick to place blame on some of the team’s main players. LeBron James has been phenomenal,...
