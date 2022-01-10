ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Jim Jordan becomes the second member of Congress to say he won't cooperate with the January 6 select committee investigation

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285hCW_0dhBapgB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KF7ok_0dhBapgB00
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on May 19, 2021.

Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

  • The January 6 select committee investigation into the attack asked Rep. Jim Jordan for a meeting.
  • On Sunday, Jordan said he wouldn't cooperate with their request.
  • He said the request was "far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry."

Rep. Jim Jordan has refused to voluntarily cooperate with the January 6 select committee investigation of the Capitol insurrection.

In a letter to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, Jordan said that their request for him to provide information about his communication with former President Donald Trump regarding the insurrection is "far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms."

Thompson requested a sit-down meeting with Jordan in a December 22 letter. "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail," Thompson wrote.

In his reply, Jordan said he had "no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose."

The congressman said he was performing "official duties" as a lawmaker when he spoke with Trump's administration in the months leading up to the riot.

Jordan also accused the committee of being "partisan," and said he has "no confidence that the Select Committee will fairly or accurately represent," any information that he gives them.

On December 20,  Thompson also sent a letter requesting a sit-down meeting with Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania. The committee said they wanted to discuss conversations Perry might have had about replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a lawyer who promoted unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The day after Thompson's letter, Perry said he declined to comply with the committee's request.

Thompson did not respond to Insider's email request for comment at the time of publication. Insider was unable to reach Jordan and Perry for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1442

Sam Desmond
3d ago

if you choose to decline to follow the Constitution and answer questions. and you should lose your Senate position and retirement money. cuz it's your duty.

Reply(167)
350
MB2019
3d ago

what's he hiding or lying about. anyone with a clear conscious would not be afraid or refuse. everytime I hear someone tied to trump refuses to testify or ignores a summons I immediately think they are guilty.

Reply(100)
186
The_Critical_Critic
3d ago

Benghazi...claimed Hillary didn't provide support to the Embassy. 11 hrs of testimony and nothing...Trump is be alleged to not provide any support towards upholding the Oath of his office to the Constitution. Only to stay in power. And Jim Jordan MAY have information supporting these claims. WOW, Putin is laughing at us....

Reply(22)
102
