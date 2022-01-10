‘Beloved and boundary-pushing’: Entertainment world reacts to death of ‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget

Comedy icons spanning at least three generations paid tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65.

The “Full House” and one-time “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, late Sunday afternoon. He had performed in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before.

The tributes poured in from Saget’s “Full House” co-stars John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, as well as a who’s who of comedy legends.

Co-star Lori Loughlin released a statement reacting to Saget’s death, saying, “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family,” Loughlin said, according to People magazine. “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

Bob Saget Bob Saget arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group>