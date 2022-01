Saturday Night Live returns on January 15 with host Ariana DeBose. However, scheduled musical guest Roddy Ricch will not join her in Studio 8H. The rapper revealed on Instagram that due to a COVID-19 exposure, he would not perform on SNL. Ricch himself did not test positive but stated that a member of his team did. As a precautionary measure, he announced he would not perform on SNL. However, the show and the Roddy Ricch are working on a new date.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO