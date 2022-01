The NFL's longest regular season ever is officially over. We know which 14 teams are worthy of a postseason appearance after 17 games, and there's little question that this year has been wildly unpredictable. Even the final week gave us a few surprises. The Colts played their way out of the playoffs, the Steelers somehow managed to play their way in and the Raiders survived an instant overtime classic with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO