ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cameron Smith: "It was good fun out there"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cameron Smith watched World No. 1 Jon Rahm ram home a 28-foot birdie on the 17th hole that must have felt like the 500th haymaker to the face in a heavyweight title fight. It was Rahm’s 11th of the day to go with an eagle and lone bogey and saw the...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
golf365.com

Cameron Smith secures record-breaking wire-to-wire victory in Hawaii

Australia’s Cameron Smith secured one of the biggest wins of his career as he outdueled World No 1 Jon Rahm down the stretch to win the Tournament of Champions in record-setting fashion. Smith held the lead through all four rounds of the PGA Tour event at Kapalua, ultimately finishing...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Sony Open 2022 DFS picks: Should you play Cameron Smith?

As much as any event on the PGA Tour schedule, Waialae Country Club is a true staple, having hosted the Hawaiian Open, now the Sony Open, since 1965 (missing just one year, 1970). Waialae is the first full field event of the year, meaning there will be plenty of roster...
GOLF
firstsportz.com

Cameron Smith reacts after clinching the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions title

Aussie golfer Cameron Smith started 2020 with a bang after clinching the Sentry Tournament of Champions title at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. His compatriot Matt Jones finished third while Spain’s and world number one in PGA rankings, Jon Rahm secured the second spot. Smith closed out his week with...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Australian#Sungjae
Golf.com

Spotted on Tour: Cameron Smith’s record-setting driver at Kapalua

Welcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. It was a very bad week to be a golf ball in Maui. For those dimpled...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Sony Open odds: Cameron Smith favored to go back-to-back in Hawaii

Cameron Smith already owns the PGA Tour’s Hawaii Double after winning last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui following his 2020 victory at the Sony Open. But can Smith add to his haul in Honolulu? Oddsmakers seems to think so. According to Pointsbet Sportsbook, Smith is a...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In the Hawaiian paradise, Cameron Smith ready for encore after record-setting week

It’s good to be Cameron Smith. For starters, he’s in paradise for this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. And last week wasn’t too shabby, either. En route to winning the year-opening, winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, the mullet-wearing Aussie set the PGA Tour record for most strokes under par in a 72-hole event at 34 under.
HONOLULU, HI
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Bob Shearer passed away at the age of 73

Bob Shearer, a two-time European Tour winner and four-time winner of the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, has passed away at the age of 73. Shearer turned professional in 1971, two years after rising to prominence with victory at the Australian Amateur. The Australian joined the European Tour...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the little bet with Steve Williams

Tiger Wood shared on the Saturday Golf Channel broadcast an episode with his former swing coach, Butch Harmon, and his former caddie, Steve Williams. “We talked a lot about how hilly this course is, and back in the day, Tiger and his caddie, Steve Williams had a little bet,” Wood said.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

John Cook: "Tiger Woods'll not play in 2022"

Golf Channel analyst and 11-time Tour winner John Cook is one of the select few in Woods’ orbit, and he thinks we’ll have to wait a long time to see Woods play on Tour again. John Cook, statements. “I don’t see it in the next 12 months.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Leading analyst believes Tiger could retire at 2022 Open Championship

In 2015, Tiger Woods made it clear just how much he loves the Old Course at St. Andrews, revealing he wants to play the course backwards in his lifetime. ”It’s brilliant–how you can play it so many different ways.” said Tiger “I’ve always wanted to play it one time–before I die I want to play it one time backwards.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy