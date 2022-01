China’s lunar lander has sent back the first on-site evidence of water on the Moon.The Chang’e-5 lander first arrived on the Moon at the end of 2020, with the task of photographing its landing area, mapping conditions blow the surface, and analysing lunar soil for minerals and water content.It was previously thought that the surface of the Moon was entirely dry, but last decade scientists confirmed the presence of water on its surface.The lander specifically detected signs of water molecules, or those of the similar chemical hydroxyl. While water is made up of two hydrogen atoms for every oxygen atom,...

