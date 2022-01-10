Sunshine and warming back up through Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) – After a fairly chilly weekend we are warming things up for this upcoming week!

Monday is off to a seasonally cold start so grab the warm layers but by the afternoon not going to need the heavy coat.

Temperatures are getting back above average, around 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

This week is pretty quiet with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through Thursday. We are watching our next system on Friday but it’s not looking very promising just yet for snow, however it does drop us back to the 40s for the weekend.

