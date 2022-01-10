ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Warriors SG Klay Thompson makes NBA return, connects on first shot attempt

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures to the crowd after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 at Chase Center. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

It had been 941 days since Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson had played in an NBA contest. The last time No. 11 was on the Chase Center hardwood, the Dubs were still technically the defending champions, the United States of America had a different president, and the COVID-19 pandemic was still months away from beginning.

On Sunday evening, Thompson made his return.

The five-time All-Star tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and later suffered a torn Achilles prior to the 2020-2021 campaign.

Thompson got the starting nod on Sunday as the Warriors hosted the Cavaliers, alongside fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry, longtime teammate Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. It was announced shortly before tip-off that Green would be on the court for the opening moments of the contest, but would then be removed for the remainder of the night due to left calf tightness that he experienced during pregame warmups.

For his part, Thompson made his first field goal attempt just 38 seconds into the first quarter.

