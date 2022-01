New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones did not play well over the final four weeks of the regular season. That's an objective take based on his individual stats, the eye test and the team's overall performance. He threw just six touchdowns with five interceptions and completed 59.8 percent of his passes over the last four games. The Patriots went 1-3 during that stretch, including Sunday's Week 18 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO