Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO