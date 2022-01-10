ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Colts takeaways from devastating Week 18 loss to Jaguars to miss playoffs

By Ben Cooper
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts had what seemed like an easy task, beat the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars, and make the playoffs. It did not go the way they had hoped, and the Colts are now eliminated from the postseason. The Jaguars not only finished off the season off with a win...

