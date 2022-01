(Yicai Global) Jan. 11 -- Shimao Group Holdings issued a statement today denying rumors that the indebted Chinese property developer is facing a liquidity crisis. Shimao does not have any matured asset-backed securities payable, it said, adding that although it is in talks with multiple potential buyers about the sale of several properties, it has not inked any deal to sell Shimao International Plaza. The builder also said it will sell some assets to pare debt, but did not say whether they would include the plaza.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO