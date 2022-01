Quandre Diggs suffered concerning injuries during the January 9 game, leaving his future with the Seattle Seahawks in doubt. During this time, Diggs has his teammates and fans cheering for him, but his nearest support remains his family. Quandre Diggs’ girlfriend and baby mama, Abby Evans, has been by his side since he began his NFL career and through the ups and downs. Their relationship is relatively private, but their respective social media channels provide some insight into their family. We reveal more about the background of Quandre Diggs’ partner in this Abby Evans wiki.

