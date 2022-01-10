Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye.

The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.

“The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos star told Parade in 2009. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.”

As his children grew up, Saget was introduced to Rizzo and got a second chance at love. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 after two years of dating, but later told Us Weekly that they didn’t see themselves expanding their family further.

“He has three girls and I’m super close with them,” the Eat Travel Rock blogger explained in April 2018. “He’s been there, done that. Not for me. So, just gonna enjoy life and travel around. Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog.”

At the time, Saget called his then-fiancée’s connection with his kids “magical,” adding, “I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not rushing it.”

The twosome told Us that they were thinking of hosting a “really small” wedding ceremony and hoped to give their guests a “laid-back” experience on their special day. In October 2018, they exchanged vows.

“I’ve never met anybody like him,” Rizzo gushed during an interview with Us before the pair wed. “He keeps me on my toes, literally. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they’re just as fun and unique and complex as he is.”

Throughout their marriage, the pair documented their fun-filled vacations, date nights and low-key life at home with their fans on social media. As the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, Rizzo reflected on how grateful she felt to have a supportive partner by her side, calling the How I Met Your Mother alum her “quarantine bestie” in a loving Instagram post.

Nearly two years later, Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the That’s What I’m Talking About star’s passing via Twitter in January 2022. He was 65.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the tweet read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Days earlier, Rizzo uploaded her final social media post with her late husband as they celebrated New Year’s Eve. “Another year of fun with this one…sorry December got a bit lazy 🤷🏼‍♀️ @bobsaget,” she captioned the December 2021 video recapping their highlights from the year.

