ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dave Hyde: Tua’s future, season’s consequence — ball’s in Dolphins owner Steve Ross’ court if he knows what to do

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlWj3_0dhBWPZ300
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures alongside Jaylen Waddle after rushing for a first down against the Patriots on Sunday. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

There were “Tua” chants in the end. There was also the coach, Brian Flores, talking afterward of the “resilience” of his team while basking in the radiance of a season sweep of New England.

If only it meant something.

If only it had any consequence .

If only the Dolphins had played like this when it actually mattered the previous week in Tennessee.

What kind of fun-fest would Sunday have been if the Dolphins knocked New England from the playoff perch, 33-24, while qualifying themselves?

That, folks, would have been something to be, “proud of this team, proud of their fight, their resilience,” as Flores said after Sunday’s game .

As it was, this was a hollow day, an empty season, right down to the chants for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who probably played his final game in a Dolphins uniform. That’s up to team owner Steve Ross. He hasn’t talked publicly in nearly two years, so it’s hard to know his thoughts on anything, much less how he feels about this rebuild having a fourth birthday party Monday with no playoff appearance.

The ball’s in your court, Steve.

Do you want to: a) Cut bait with Tua after two seasons; b) cut bait general manager Chris Grier for picking Tua in a three-year sacrifice of seasons; c) cut bait with Flores and move on to the object of your heart’s desire a decade ago in an apparently NFL-bound Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh; or d) all of the calamitous above?

You can make a case for each of them.

You can make the case for none.

You can wonder if Ross knows what to do, considering he’s had 12 years as owner with one playoff game.

You can also expect him to have Deshaun Watson on Line 1 any day now, too, considering that’s the position we were in at the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Has anything changed to change that idea? Has Ross considered what it would be like to have a face of the franchise who faces 22 sexual assault allegations?

Tua was great on Sunday’s opening drive, completing all seven passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He then completed 55 yards of passes the rest of the day. He’s a guy right now. Just a guy. Is there something more there?

His bigger plays Sunday were with his feet, actual third-down runs he hadn’t shown an affection toward trying until the final minutes of the season.

“We wanted to end this season with a bang, that’s what we went out and did,” he said.

Well, if a fun but inconsequential win is a bang, that’s what it was.

“This season has been up and down for me and a lot of the guys,” he said. “We’ll see what the offseason has planned for us.”

Yes, here we are, the offseason. Again. You want to say its the most important offseason in years for the Dolphins, but that’s how it’s been the last three seasons.

Flores was asked a question Sunday about how it felt to be the second Dolphins coach to have a winning seasons in two of his first three years. Does it matter he didn’t make the playoffs in either season ?

Flores also was asked how it felt to sweep the Patriots for the Dolphins first time in 20 years. Let me answer: Wouldn’t it have felt better if it meant the Dolphins were going to the playoffs instead of the Patriots?

Here’s a simple question for Flores: Was this a successful year? Bottom-line-stuff. Basic where’s-your-bar fundamentals.

“Every year is different,” Flores said by way of answering. “Every experience you learn from them, good or bad. That’s kind of how I try to approach everything. I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, this team, players on this team and the people in our building. That’s really what I take from it. ... I’d like to think I’ve grown a little bit, but I hope that’s the case for everyone.”

That’s existential, man.

I was just expecting some perspective on having a good but ultimately meaningless Sunday in the bigger picture of a lost season. The goal was the playoffs. I mean, wasn’t it? Or has that bar become one too high for everyone?

Another season says goodbye as the chants of, “Tua,” echo. Does it matter another year was lost? Does Ross care? Or should we just celebrate nothing wins?

“It had its highs and it had its lows,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said of the season, a great one for him . “I don’t even have words for it. It was just new.”

He’s a rookie, bless him. All his seasons are ahead of him. But no rookie of the past 20 years has won a playoff game for the Dolphins. Sunday was fun. But imagine what it would have felt like if that win meant anything?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning in a pretty stunning move, leaving many to wonder if the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been linked to various NFL openings in recent weeks and the Dolphins owner...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins grew tired of the relationships Brian Flores was burning

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores today and one NFL reporter has a good idea why. He burned too many relationships. Stephen Ross is no stranger to big ego head coaches. He did after all, deal with Adam Gase. In the end, Gase’s future with the Dolphins came down to his relationship with others on the team and his ego. It very well may have been the same for Brian Flores.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Flores out, Grier stays — Dolphins owner Steve Ross got it all backwards if this was about football

What now? Or, to look at it from another angle, considering the Miami Dolphins got it all backwards: Now what? Brian Flores is out as coach. General manager Chris Grier stays. That’s the reverse of the manner change should have come from any sane and rational football view — if this was in fact about football. Which it wasn’t entirely. “Collaboration and communication,” owner Steve Ross said ...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Dolphins Fired Brian Flores For This Main Reason

Brian Flores, to the surprise of many, will spend the start of the NFL offseason looking for a new job. The Dolphins on Monday fired Flores after three seasons. Miami went a combined 24-25 under the 40-year-old, who posted a 10- and nine-win season in his first tenure as a head coach. The Flores-led Fins showed great fight in the 2021 campaign, responding to a seven-game losing streak by ripping off seven consecutive wins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
NESN

Former Patriots Star Stunned By Brian Flores’ ‘Wild’ Dolphins Firing

Count Stephon Gilmore among those who were shocked by the Miami Dolphins’ decision Monday to fire head coach Brian Flores. Gilmore, who played under Flores with the New England Patriots, voiced his surprise on social media after the Dolphins announced the move. “Brian Flores is a great coach that’s...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Surprise NFL Head Coach Fired This Morning

Three NFL head coaches have reportedly been fired on Monday morning. The first two firings of the day did not come as a surprise, as the Chicago Bears parted ways with Matt Nagy and the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with Mike Zimmer. The third firing of the morning is a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy