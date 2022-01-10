ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State budget, redistricting high priorities as Florida lawmakers set to start 2022 session

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - State lawmakers will be in Tallahassee this week, as the 2022 legislative session is set to start. More than...

wsvn.com

No Bull
3d ago

Goal is limiting participation in the voting process-in any way imaginable by these republikkkan bands of hand puppets called lawmakers.

Reply(1)
4
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CNN

West Virginia governor feels 'extremely unwell' after testing positive for Covid-19 and cancels state legislature address

(CNN) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19 and described feeling "extremely unwell" as he isolates at home, according to a statement. Justice, 70, awoke Tuesday morning with congestion and a cough, eventually developing a headache and fever, he said in the statement. By late afternoon, his blood pressure and heart rate were elevated and he had a high fever.
