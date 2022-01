SUMNER COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the August shooting death of a 12-year-old girl at a Kansas home have made an arrest. On Thursday police arrested 42-year-old Jarod Bruey and 41- year-old Sarah Bruey on requested charges of aggravated endangerment of a child and first-degree murder in commission of a felony, according to online Sumner County jail records. They are scheduled to make a virtual first appearance on the charges January 27, according to the Sumner County District Court.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO