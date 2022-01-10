ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary schools to resume in-person learning beginning Monday

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

GARY, Ind. — Students in Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff will adhere to safety measures, including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitation. Additionally, district officials said they would continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and follow CDC safety protocol.

“I personally want to thank families for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the challenges and changes presented by the pandemic,” Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager, said. “We know that our scholars learn best in a classroom setting, so we are putting everything in place for their safe return.”

Paige
