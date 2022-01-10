ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Back to bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones will return to the bench for Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers' loss vs. Grizzlies: LeBron is back in his first Cleveland days I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into last night's game with the Memphis Grizzlies full of confidence after winning four games in a row. However, LA's streak was snapped despite LeBron James' 35-point performance, as Russell Westbrook only pitched in six points in a 127-119 loss to Ja Morant and company. Shannon Sharpe breaks down what happened in the Lakers' tough loss against the Grizzlies.
lakers365.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Believes Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Has ‘Rockets In His Calf Muscles’

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night when they were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies at home. While the Lakers having been playing much better as of late overall,they ran into one of the hottest teams in the league in the Grizzlies led by Ja Morant. Morant didn't have 40-plus points on Sunday night like he did the other two times he played against the Lakers this season, but he did have 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists in addition t...
grizzlybearblues.com

Floating and playmaking with Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones is enjoying a career year — in a contract year...perfect timing. He’s boasting career-high’s in points per game (8.2), field goal percentage (47%), field goal attempts per game (6.9), rebounds per game (2.7), and 3-point attempts per game (2.5). The confidence he’s been playing with...
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
